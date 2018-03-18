Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional and asks something from his daughter which she can never give

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently posted an old picture which has become viral in the social media.

The picture features the star along with his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda as a child. The picture was posted on the day after Shweta’s 44th birthday.

The actor’s comment to the post read,”Shweta.. I love you.. can I have you back like this?”

Shweta, the first child of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, is the wife of businessman Nikhil Nanda. Abhishek Bachchan also posted birthday wishes to his sister by tweeting, “Happy Birthday to the big sis! Have a super year Shwetdi. Love you.”