Attack against Indian diplomat in Pakistan: Foreign Ministry filed a complaint

A simultaneous attack against Indian diplomats in Pakistan. The Indian Foreign Ministry has filed a complaint with the Pak government. On the last day, Indian diplomat and family had faced worse treatment from some people.

Two men on a motorbike followed him and abused him. This is the second such incident happening in the last three days, “Indian Foreign Ministry sources said. A similar event was held on March 15th.

Earlier, Pakistan has already accused India of attack against Pakistani diplomats in India. It was followed by recalling Pakistan High Commissioner from India.