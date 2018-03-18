Blasters player CK Vineeth reveals about the religion of his son

CK Vineeth is a most popular football player in the Indian Super League (ISL). He had huge fan followers.

Vineeth who plays for Kerala Blasters became a father last month. Vineeth himself had announced the news to the world with a photo of a pair of shoes with its lays reading ‘BOY’.

But now, Vineeth, who in the past too had not hesitated to take a stand on social issues has decided to bring up his son as non-religious.

An individual’s religion should be a matter of choice, and the best way to do it is by letting them choose which religion they want to follow after growing up and learning about it. He agreed on the same.

He said that his son should be free to choose his own religion if at all he wishes to have one.

Also Read: This Bollywood Beauty is a big fan of Modiji