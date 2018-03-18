On Sunday China urges United States to set out the mind of correction on allowing new rules by President Donald Trump for the top-level US officials to travel to Taiwan for the purpose to meet their Taipei counterparts.

U.S. representatives can already travel to democratic Taiwan and so Taiwanese officials, obviously on occasions visit the White House, but to avoid offending China meeting are usually on low-profile.

The movement of Trump recently signed for the “Taiwan Travel Act”, following its passage in the US Congress on Friday. ‘Taiwan travel Act” encourages visits between U.S. and Taiwanese officials by all means.

In 1979, the favor of Beijing under the “one China” policy, Washington cut formal diplomatic corresponds with Taiwan. But it maintains trade relations with the island and sells it weapons, results angering China.

China sees Taiwan as a renegade province and has long stated its desire for reunification.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the bill’s clauses, while not legally binding, “severely violate” the one-China principle and send “very wrong signals to the ‘pro-independence’ separatist forces in Taiwan.”

“China is strongly opposed to that,” Mr. Lu said in a statement issued on Saturday.

“We urge the U.S. side to correct its mistake, stop pursuing any official ties with Taiwan or improving its current relations with Taiwan in any substantive way,” he said.

In a separate statement, Chinese defense ministry spokesman Wu Qian said the act “interferes in China’s internal affairs”.

China impulses constantly the U.S. to “cease any sort of correspondences and U.S.-Taiwan military ties and stop arms trade to Taiwan, so as to avoid causing serious damage to the bilateral and military relations between China and the U.S., and to the peace and stability

in the Taiwan Strait.

The new U.S. law interprets Taiwan as “a beacon of democracy” in Asia, and states that “Taiwan’s democratic achievements the greatest paradigm for many countries and people in the region.”

Trump’s signature, announced late on Friday, comes among increasing tensions between the mainland and the self-ruled island. Beijing has cut off official communications with Taipei because President Tsai Ing-wen refuses to acknowledge the democratic island as part of “one China”.

The travel act also builds up trade tensions between the United States and China so the war between trade connections is possible.