Congratulations pour in for Xi Jinping on re-election

A couple of days ago China’s presidential elections were held a couple of days ago. And President Xi Jinping was re-elected.

And the congratulations and well-wishes pour in.

La Paz, Mar 17 (Prensa Latina) Bolivian President Evo Morales congratulated his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping for his unanimous re-election as the chairman of the People’s National Assembly.

We welcome the unanimous re-election of brother Xi Jinping as the president of China with 2,970 votes from the People’s National Assembly, Morales said on Twitter.

He noted the relations of brotherhood between the two countries, which share political values and ideas. Bolivia and China are brother countries and geopolitical allies for the development of Latin America and the world, with social justice and dignity, he pointed out.

For his part, Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Xi Jinping’s reelection, which he described as evidence of his high prestige in China.

In a letter quoted by local media, Putin said that the decision by the People’s National Assembly (Parliament) to reelect Xi is an acknowledgment of his contributions to China’s socio-economic progress and the safeguard of national interests.

READ ALSO: China deploys massive number of fighter jets and troops in border

He noted the historic levels of Moscow-Beijing relations since the Chinese leader took office, and noted that bilateral ties are a true example of the development of cooperation with advantages for both countries.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Saturday (March 17th) too congratulated President Xi Jinping on the latter’s re-election for the second term.

Najib, who is currently attending the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Sydney, in a Twitter post also described China-Malaysia ties as having hit new highs under their joint leadership.

“I look forward to elevating our win-win relationship even further in the interests of our peoples, our countries and our region,” the prime minister wrote.

Earlier on March 11, the National People’s Congress passed a constitutional amendment to remove any term limits enabling Xi Jinping to hold presidential office well beyond 2023.

READ ALSO: Chinese President Xi Jinping to become leader-for-life

The Chinese legislature gave a near-unanimous approval to the sweeping changes, with 2,958 votes in favor, and only two votes in against.

Considering the legislature to be packed by the loyalist of the Jinping’s governance, the re-election process was conducted smoothly.

In addition to removing the term limits, the new constitution paves the way for the establishment of a new anti-graft super agency, the National Supervisory Commission.

Further, Wang Qishan was elected vice president of China during the on-going congress session.

A total of 21 items; four in the preamble and 17 in the main body, were revised, with a new section inserted.

Xi, 64, has consolidated power since taking office as general secretary of the Communist Party in 2012.

He would have had to give up the presidency after the end of his second term in 2023, but he now has a lifetime to push his vision of making China a global powerhouse with a “world-class” military.