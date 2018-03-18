Controversial ‘Bikini Airline’ headed to India: New flights from Delhi

Vietnamese budget airline ViertJet, otherwise popularly known as ‘bikini airline’ is coming to India. The controversial airline has announced direct flights from New Delhi to Ho Chi Minh City.

The airline will fly four times every week and will begin operation sometime between July and August this year. The airline is well-known for its racy and even sexist marketing gimmicks.

It is run by a woman entrepreneur – VietJet Air CEO Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao who shot to fame with draping women in nothing but skimpy bikinis. Thao then went on to become Vietnam’s first woman billionaire.

Recently, the airline was in news for parading lingerie models down the aircraft’s aisle that was flying the national football team. And now that the airline is headed to India.