CureFit where body and mind meet energy particles

The workplace filled drawings such as Leonardo da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man and motivational quotes. The place called CureFit where one can meet many people who are enjoying the feel of working on improving the mental and physical health of customers through technology.

The time they have spends gifted them with delight and satisfaction of health improvement. The space placed in the southeast Bengaluru and surrounded by restaurants and hospitals is a small bungalow the houses the office of CureFit.

“We want to have one million [customers] [engaged in] 15 activities a day by 2020. I think we can do that. We are right on that path,” said Ankit Nagori, co-founder of CureFit.

He said the company planned to raise $75 million in debt financing in the next two years to expand across India. The firm, which operates in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram, aims to set up about 500 centers for its services across the country. This year, it raised $10 million in debt from Axis Bank and HDFC Bank.

A former chief business officer at e-commerce giant Flipkart, Mr. Nagori, 32, launched the start-up in 2016 with his colleague Mukesh Bansal who had sold his online fashion retail firm Myntra to Flipkart in a deal estimated at $370 million.

The CureFit gives instructions for the healthcare through a combination of engagement, coaching, and delivery through online and offline channels.

The start-up of this movement is by the knowledge of growing incidence of lifestyle diseases and rising demand for affordable healthcare delivery systems.