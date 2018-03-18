Deadly Asteroid will hit earth in this year , warns NASA

NASA has just confirmed that a deadly asteroid will hit the Earth and wipe out the life. It is said that the asteroid named Bennu is 80,000 times stronger than Hiroshima bomb.

NASA says that this Asteroid which measures 500 meters would pass through the earth on 25th of September 2135.

Scientists say that this space rock would release 1,200 megatons of energy and is damn powerful. Although they say that there is 1 in 2,700 chance that it would destroy our Earth.

As per a researcher, this asteroid is bigger as compared to Empire State Building and the speed at which it would travel is 100,000km/h.

NASA has described a spacecraft which is not adequate for saving us from the asteroid. It says that this gigantic rock can be uncontrollable.

The members of a US national planetary defense team say that it would be next to impossible to redirect this space rock somewhere else. NASA needs to plan something big in order to do so.

Currently, NASA is working on a craft named “HAMMER” (Asteroid Mitigation Mission for Emergency Response vehicle). This craft would blow up the asteroid with nuclear bombs. There are chances that the asteroid might be steered so that it doesn’t hit the Earth.