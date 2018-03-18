Dhanush-Tovino Thomas combo movie ‘Maari-2’ gets release date

Maari 2 is in news ever since the makers announced the star cast of the film. Apart from Dhanush, Maari 2 will also have an ensemble star cast including Sai Pallavi of Premam and Fidaa fame, Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Sai Pllavi essays the female lead in Maari 2 while Tovin portrays the main antagonist of the film.

And now, the makers have confirmed the release timing of Maari 2. Balaji Mohan took to his Twitter page to share the update.

Also Read : Is Tovino Thomas going to Hollywood?

“Happy that Maari 2 shoot is progressing at a brisk pace and is 40% done. Will resume after the strike and targeting release in the second half of 2018 @dhanushkraja @ Sai_pallavi92 @Actor_Krishna @ttovino @varusarath @thisisysr”, Balaji Mohan tweeted.

Dhanush portrays the titular role of a city-based young rowdy in Maari 2. The film also marks his third association with Tovino Thomas after Malayalam films Tharangam and Maradona.