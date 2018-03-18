For the supportive talks with former the United States and South Korean officials, a senior North Korean diplomat left for Finland on Sunday, among a series of diplomatic encounters head of a possible US-North Korean Summit. North Korea is on the run to its nuclear and missile programs in defiance of UN Security Council approves and has made no secret to keep of its plans to develop a missile capable of destroying the US mainland. The program South Korea starts against the plans of the United States, which stations 28,500 troops in South Korea, a legacy of the Korean War, for invasion. But the statement that North Korea led out completely denied by the United States and also expressed: tensions have wiped off in recent weeks, coinciding with North Korea’s participation in the winter Olympics held in the South last month.

To end the standoff over North Korea’s weapons programs, Choe Kang Il, a deputy director general for North American affairs at North Korea’s foreign ministry, charted out to attend the “track 1.5 talks”, according to Yonhap, reflecting planned contact between former US officials and current North Korean ones in a broader bid.

South Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement North Korea would participate in the meeting joined by former South Korean officials and academics, further details regarding the topic unknown. The talks in Finland will add to a move off of diplomatic activity in face of the proposed North Korean summits with South Korea and the United States, respectively, in April and May.

South Korea said on Friday it was seeking high-level talks this month with North Korea to prepare for a summit and that South Korean President Moon Jae-in may meet Trump before the US president’s planned meeting with the North Korean leader. The crisis over North Korea’s nuclear weapons is what Moon and trump attempts to solve and led to the place of peace and trustworthy.