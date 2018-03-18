Employee punished with Rs. 2 lakh fine for not taking a leave

A baker in France was recently fined $3,600 (Rs 2 lakh) for not taking even a single day off from work during summer of 2017.

41-year-old Cedric Vaivre broke one of France’s labor laws by keeping the only bakery in the town of Lusigny-Sur-Barse open seven days a week to serve tourists.

Tourists throng France during the summers. To meet the demands of the season, Vaivre made fresh croissants and baguettes seven days a week. However, by not taking a single day off, he broke the local labor law that states and small businesses can only work a maximum of six days out of seven. And bakeries especially, since the employees are known to work long hours into the night.

Also Read: Blood on White House; leaves a coded book on the scene

“These kind of laws are killing our businesses. You have to show some common sense if you’re a small rural community in an area where there is not a lot of competition,” said Christian Branle, the town’s mayor.

Vaivre is yet to pay the fine but some customers loyal to him have called the fine “disgusting”. Now, over 500 people have signed a petition supporting Vaivre’s right to work a full seven days.

Source: The Mirror