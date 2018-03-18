Free Taxi rides for the Hundred Lucky tourists

It’s a good offer to the tourists offered by the Dubai International Airport will provide free taxi rides to their destinations as part of the International Day of happiness on March 20 by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The lucky hundred tourists will benefit the offer and also given a chance to go kayaking for free at the Hatt Dam Lake.

The authority will also distribute No: l cards and freebies at Metro, tram and bus stations and taxi ranks at the Dubai International Airport.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said the UAE leaders are concerned with embedding positivity as a core value in the UAE community and turning government entities into happiness spots through policies, programs, services and work environment.

Yousef Al Rida, CEO of corporate administrative support services sector, said several buses and taxis will be wrapped by the Happiness Week logo. “Internal events include distributing 1,600 chocolate cans with positive messages to employees, 2,500 Hala phone cards, meals to public bus drivers, and 600 payment vouchers to parking inspectors. There will also be some events about happiness and positivity for employees of the public transport agency, and gifts to employees of customers’ happiness center,” he said.

“Fourteen categories of employees and clients will be rewarded in a ceremony in recognition of their efforts to improve the RTA’s service offering.”