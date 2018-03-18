Goa CM Expressed wish to return India

Goa Chief Minister Parrikar had left Goa for Mumbai in the first week of March and later went to the United States for further treatment of a pancreatic ailment. He responds to the treatment positively and also expressed deep gratitude return to India. The return will in the second week of April.

“Parrikar is responding positively to the treatment in the US. His all parameters are normal and he would be taking treatment for another fortnight there before coming back to India in the second week of April,” However, there is no clarity on whether the chief minister would continue with his check-up at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after his return or he would come to Goa. The BJP Goa unit leader said.

After the diagnosed with mild pancreatitis last month, Parrikar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital and discharged after the few days of admission, returned to Goa to present the budget on February 21 and other requirements. He again went to the Lilavati Hospital on March 5 and from there he was taken to the United States for further treatment.

Union AYUSH minister and North Goa Member of Parliament Shripad Naik had ruled out the possibility of a leadership change in Goa.

The MGP and the Goa Forward Party are allies of the ruling BJP in the coastal state. The Goa BJP had yesterday said that there was no question of a change in leadership in the state due to the illness of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.