Hansal Mehta wants this bold actress to play lead in Sridevi’s Biopic

Hansal Mehta loved Sridevi and longed to cast her in his film. But destiny had some other plans. The filmmaker is now planning to make a biopic on her casting Vidya Balan.

The news of Sridevi’s sudden demise last month left everyone shocked. Mehta took to Twitter to share his grief, with the post: “There will never be another Sridevi. I was about to approach her for a film. That film will now be dedicated to her. If it finds an actor.” Prodded about the project, Mehta told IANS: “I will always regret that I didn’t approach her and could not make a movie with her. But I will make a film on her.”

Also Read: These photos will prove the real relation between Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi and Akshat Ranjan

Mehta got a little introspective as he got talking about the project, divulging that the film may just be based on a book. But he refused to give out any more information. “It will be made,” he assured, adding: “There are actors (who I have in my mind). I might approach Vidya Balan. I will make the film,” he reiterated emphatically.

As it nears its release date, Mehta is anxious about how the Indian audience will react to the film. “I am actually very anxious. I want the people to watch the film. It is an important film. It is a complete anti-hero film. “