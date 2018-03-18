Haryana Minister needs to erase word “Adhinayak” from the National Anthem

Haryana minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Vij on Saturday expressed his need that the word ‘Adhinayak’ be erased from the National Anthem cause is that the word translates to ‘dictator’ in English. Vij’s need came a day after Congress MP Ripun Bora replaced a private member’s resolution in Rajya Sabha, seeking a change in the National Anthem, expressed the word ‘Sindh’ to be replaced with ‘North East India’.

Read More: Amit Shah starts his bike rally in Haryana’s Jind district today

Anil Vij stated that the term ‘Adhinayak’ means dictator and in India, we do not have dictatorship but democracy, Vij also supported Bora’s plea asking for the amendment in the anthem, pertaining to North East.

“The national anthem of India ‘Jana Gana Mana’ mentions Sindh which is no longer part of India; the northeast India, which is a very important part of India, finds no mention in the National Anthem.” Anil Vij said.

The anthem was composed by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore in 1911, coinciding with the visit of British King George V to India. At the time, the Indian territory ranged from Balochistan in the west to Sylhet in the east.