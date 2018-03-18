Honda launches ‘CBR 250 R’ 2018 edition in India

Honda launches ‘CBR250R’ 2018 edition in India

Honda launched the 2018 model of the CBR250R in India. The motorcycle has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1.63 lakh for the standard model while the top end ABS version will set you back by Rs 1.93 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

The motorcycle was showcased for the first time in India at Auto Expo 2018. The Honda CBR250R was retired from the Indian two-wheeler market with the onset of BS-IV emission norms along with its younger sibling, CBR150R.

Now, the quarter-litre sports tourer is back with a BS-IV compliant engine along with multiple new features under its sleeve. Visually, there have been no changes on the new 2018 Honda CBR250r except for the new colour options.

The motorcycle can now be chosen from four shades that go by the names Pearl Sports Yellow, Matte Axis Gray Metallic with Mars Orange, Matte Axis Gray Metallic with Striking Green and Sports Red.

Also, the alloy wheels are now given a black treatment with a pinstripe that matches with the body colour.