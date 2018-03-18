JNU again in news headline : Professor booked for sexual harassment

A case has been registered against a professor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University following allegations of sexual harassment against him by a group of women students, police said today.

The FIR was registered at the Vasant Kunj police station in southwest Delhi, they said.

“The professor often makes sexually-coloured remarks, open demands for sex and comments on the figure of almost every girl. If a girl objects, he holds a grudge against her,” the women students had said in a statement yesterday.

“There is a financial nexus between the professor and the administration. No instrument has been purchased for years, but still crores of rupees have been spent,” it said.

The statement was issued by them after a press meet on the JNU campus.

The Delhi Police said they would be questioning the professor soon.

The JNU professor told that he was being targeted by the Left-leaning students.

“The girls, who have levelled the allegations against me, had received a mail from me on February 27 regarding their irregular attendance in the lab. So, they are targeting me,” he had said yesterday.

Members of the JNU Students Union, representatives of the discarded Gender Sensitisation Committee against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH) and those belonging to the women’s collective Pinjra Tod also took part in the protest.

The protesters have announced a march to the administration block demanding the vice-chancellor to intervene.