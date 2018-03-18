Lakhs worth Automobile spare parts burned down at Salem

Automobile spare parts worth lakhs were ruined by the fire that broke out in a two-store building in nearby Salem on Sunday, automobile parts were at Godown in Salem. It took five hours to disrupt totally the fire. Fire tenders have been fighting with the fire for a long time. However, there are no causalities or injuries by the fire breakout.

The fire was noticed in Mittapudura area, around 7.30 AM, where spare parts and engine oils were kept. Eight fire tenders reached the spot according to the information and initiated to douse the fire. Police and fire and rescue personnel services department are at the site to analyze the situation and fire dousing operation. “The cause of the fire is being investigated. The loss not to be estimated yet, police said.