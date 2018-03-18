Manmohan Singh accuses PM Modi of not fulfilling these promises

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the promises that he had made during the campaign for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The former Prime Minister was speaking at the 84th plenary session of the Indian National Congress.

“When Modiji was campaigning he made lots of tall promises. Those promises have not been fulfilled. He said we will provide 2 crore jobs, we have not seen even 2 lakh jobs,” Singh said on Sunday. He also blamed that the NDA government is responsible for the poor law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir. “The Modi Govt has mismanaged Jammu and Kashmir like never before. The atmosphere is deteriorating day in and day out. The support Pakistan gives to cross-border terrorism is certainly not acceptable to us. We should warn Pakistan that their actions are detrimental to peace and prosperity,” he added.

According to Singh, the country is going through a ‘challenging time’ and the government is responsible for it. “The Congress party made India what it is today. It led the freedom struggle and guided India towards development after Independence. Today, we face similar challenges of carrying forward development and social justice,” Singh said.

Other Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi also criticised the Modi government over its economic and foreign policies.