Megastar Mammootty all set to appear in these sequels

Megastar Mammootty is not at all new to doing sequels. The actor has done many sequels to his previous hit movies. Many believe that Mammootty, with his stunning looks and acting capability, is able to play his superb characters with the same perfection even after many years. Some of the sequels previously done by the Malayalam megastar include Balram series, CBI series, King and Commissioner etc. Now the fans of the actor are very much excited as the star is reportedly going to 4 sequels to his previous super hits. Here is the list of superhits that the megastar will soon appear in.

Bilal

Bilal will be directed by Amal Neerad as a sequel to Big B which had Mammootty playing the ever- stylish Bilal john Kurishingal. The film which was a trendsetter is still popular among the youth for its stylish making and excellent performance from Mammootty. The film will go on floors by this year-end.

Raja 2

Pokkiri Raja was a mass commercial entertainer directed by Vysakh. In this film, Mammootty acted alongside young superstar Prithviraj. The megastar played the role of Raja, a don based in Madurai. Raja 2 was announced during the release time of Masterpiece which was written by Udaykrishna, who wrote Pokkiri Raja as well.

Kottayam Kunjachan 2

Kottayam Kunjachan is another celebrated character in Mammooty’s career. The character is popular for its superb comedy oneliners as well as great action sequences. Kottayam Kunjachan 2 has been recently announced by film-maker Midhun Manuel Thomas during the success celebration of his film. The announcement has got the attention from all over Kerala.

CBI 5

Sethurama Iyer is one of the most iconic characters in the actor’s career. All the previous 4 outings of this character have created wonders at the box office which prompted the team to set out for a fifth coming. The popular team of K Madhu and S N Swamy are said to be working on the script now.