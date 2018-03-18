Minor raped by brother with mother’s permission?

Your brother is your best boy friend, the one who irritates and teases you, but loves you all the same.

But what if he is the one to hurt you?

An 18-year-old boy was arrested today for allegedly raping his 11-year-old sister in Kharar.

On the complaint of the victim’s eldest sister, a 19-year-old, the Kharar City police have registered a case against the boy under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC and Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident came to light when the complainant called the Childline, Mohali, an NGO, and informed about the sexual assault. Following this, the District Child Protection Unit, Mohali, and the police were called for an investigation.

In the complaint, the victim alleged that her brother had been sexually assaulting her for the past three years.

Inspector Satnam Singh, SHO, Kharar City police station, said, “The accused has been arrested.”

The police said the victim was taken to the Civil Hospital, Kharar, for medical examination. However, it could not be conducted as no lady doctor was available there. The medical examination will be conducted tomorrow.

The police said the family of six, including the victim, her mother, three elder sisters, and brother, were natives of Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh).

Sources said the crime allegedly took place with the connivance of the victim’s mother. However, the police said they were still ascertaining and verifying the claim.