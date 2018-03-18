Murder convict of TP Chandrashekharan got parole for 217 days in 2 years, says RTI

In a shocking revelation, an RTI query suggests that two leaders of the CPI(M), who are convicted of the murder of rebel Left leader TP Chandrashekharan, had been granted parole almost every month for the last two years. This has pointed fingers against the CPI(M) led government for bending rules and laws for its political considerations.

The RTI report came at a time when the Pinarayi Vijayan government was planning to commute the life imprisonment sentence of one of the convicts, PK Kunjananthan, who is a CPM leader.According to sources, the RTI was filed by Chandrashekharan’s widow, K.K. Rema.

As per RTI reports, Kunjananthan has been granted parole for 217 days during a period of two years since he was put in jail on January 22, 2014. On the other hand, another accused, KC Ramachandran has been granted parole for 117 days in the span of three years – between June 12, 2014 to May 29, 2017.

Meanwhile, the victim’s wife KK Rema has said that she would go against the Left government’s decision to commute Kunjananthan’s life sentence in court. She said,”Each month he comes home on parole that lasts for more than 15 days. I have obtained the information through RTI. This is in contravention of all the prison rules and guidelines.”

51-year-old Chandrashekharan was a former CPI(M) member who later formed his own party Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) before he was hacked to death on May 14, 2011.