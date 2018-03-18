Once this Bollywood actress said she wants Rahul Gandhi for a date

Indian politics current young sensation Rahul Gandhi was one of the charming guys of many girls. Although he is still the favorite of many Bollywood stars too.

In an old interview taken at Simi Garewal’s talk show ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’ in the year 2002, Kareena Kapoor said that she is single and will wait for the day to fall in love and meet someone exactly like her.

It was during this when Simi Garewal asked her that if she could pick anyone in the world for a date (at that time) who would she choose. And guess what, what she replied? No, if you are thinking she took a name of any Bollywood star then you are wrong. In fact, it was an Indian politician and none other than Rahul Gandhi.

She said as:

“Shall I say this, I don’t know if I should because I don’t mind getting to know him, it’s controversial… Rahul Gandhi. I’d like to know him, there’s something I’ve been seeing his pictures in the India Today and just kind of this flipping through and saying that what would it be like to have a conversation with him. And I come from a family with the lineage of films and he comes from a family with a lineage of politics. So, maybe we’d make an interesting conversation.”

The Bebo Kareena Kapoor is one of the gorgeous and ace actresses of Bollywood. She is happily married to actor Saif Ali Khan and the couple is blessed with a Baby boy Taimur Ali Khan. Also, on the professional front, the actress is all set to make a comeback on the big screen with her upcoming film ‘Veere Di Wedding’.