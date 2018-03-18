One will be shocked to hear what Shah Rukh Khan told about his son (Video)

Being a public personality is difficult and especially now when there are cameras just pointing at you to get scoops on your personal life and make it viral almost instantaneously. So it is understandable that celebs today are more guarded but back in the 90s or early 2000s, this was not the case.

An old video of Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri just after their first son, Aryan, was born and man, the revelations made on the show made us think that SRK might want to take a few things back, now. This particular bit involves his advice to his son and his candor will surely shock you.

In a total candid interaction with veteran actress and host Simi Garewal, he admitted that he wants his son Aryan to have rampant sex, chase after girls, smoke, drink, do drugs and get absolutely wild!

See Video:

The Zero star is known for his wit and is often seen trolling his interviewers with jibes. Judging by the context to which he made these revelations, it’s clear that the Dilwale star was only half serious. When Simi asked him about his plans for his son, he said that he wants him to wear studs, have long hair, don a Harley Davidson jacket and ride bikes on the streets of Mumbai, turning all women into his fangirls. Well, Aryan is quite a lady killer and looks like SRK got his wish after all!