Pakistan violates LoC regulations; shelling kills family

Yet again Pakistan breaks the Line of Control (LoC) regulations and is firing at the Indian borders.

Five members of a family were killed and two others were injured in heavy shelling by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Balakote sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Bimber Gali started around 0745 hours.

“They are specifically targeting civilian areas,” he said.

Director-General of Police S P Vaid in a tweet said, “Due to shelling from across (LoC) in Balakote sector of Poonch, 5 civilians of a family died & 2 are injured who are being shifted to hospital”.

The civilian casualties occurred in forward village of Devta Dhar when a shell hit the house of Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan, a police official said.

Those killed were identified as Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan, Malka Bi (38), Faizan (13), Rizwan (9) and Mehreen. Two critically injured girls of another family were yet to be identified.

The police official said heavy shelling was going on from both the sides.

Army troops retaliated strongly and effectively to silence Pakistani guns, he said.