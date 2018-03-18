A quick and simple English savory muffin to start your day

When you think of muffin, the first thing that comes to mind is the sweet, chocolatey, blueberry ones, then comes the meaty one

But, what about a muffin sandwich for breakfast?

HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES

ENGLISH MUFFIN EGG SANDWICHES

You can’t beat the delicious combination of mushrooms, onions, peppers and cream cheese! Leave out the red pepper flakes for a less spicy taste.

MAKES: 8 servings

TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 25 min.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 pound sliced fresh mushrooms

1 small sweet red pepper, chopped

1 small sweet onion, chopped

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, optional

7 large eggs, lightly beaten

8 whole wheat English muffins, split and toasted

4 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese

DIRECTIONS

Place a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, red pepper, onion and seasonings; cook and stir 5-7 minutes or until mushrooms are tender. Remove from pan.

Wipe skillet clean and coat with cooking spray; place skillet over medium heat. Add eggs; cook and stir just until eggs are thickened and no liquid egg remains. Add vegetables; heat through, stirring gently.

Spread muffin bottoms with cream cheese; top with egg mixture. Replace tops.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS

1 sandwich: 244 calories, 9g fat (4g saturated fat), 173mg cholesterol, 425mg sodium, 30g carbohydrate (7g sugars, 5g fiber), 14g protein. Diabetic Exchanges: 2 starch, 1 medium-fat meat, 1/2 fat.

NOTE:

Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.