Rahul Gandhi will be the next PM , says Siddaramaiah

Speaking at the 84th Congress Plenary Session in Delhi, the Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, “Nobody can stop Rahul Gandhi from becoming the Prime Minister of the country in 2019.”

Further expressing confidence in winning the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress leader said, “I am confident that under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi we will come to power in Karnataka with thumping majority. It will be a big pull and stepping stone for the upcoming elections,”

Also Read : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah says that Narendra Modi is unfit to be the Prime Minister of India

Siddaramaiah further claimed 90 percent of promises made in the election manifesto during 2013 Karnataka Assembly polls have been fulfilled.

“Today with the blessings of Sonia Gandhi, Dr Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi our government has fulfilled more than 90% of what was promised made in our manifesto. We made realistic promises,” Siddaramaiah added.