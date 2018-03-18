Rahul Gandhi to hoist flag at Red Fort on next year Independence Day : Navjot Singh Sidhu

Rahul Gandhi to hoist flag at Red Fort on next Independence Day : Navjot Singh Sidhu

On the last day of 84th Congress Plenary session Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu vowed to take the party chief Rahul Gandhi to Red Fort on the Independence Day 2019 to hoist the tricolour. He said, “Rahul bhai (sic), gather the workers, next year, you will only hoist the flag at Red Fort.”

Rahul, unite all the workers (Congress), because next year you are going to wave the flag from the Red Fort,” said Sidhu, indicating that Gandhi would become the prime minister if Congress or its led alliance comes to power after the general elections, scheduled to take place next year.

Also Read : Nobody can stop Rahul Gandhi from becoming the Next Prime Minister : Siddaramaiah

On the second day of the 84th Congress Plenary Session in New Delhi, former Prime Minister and veteran party leader Manmohan Singh slammed the Narendra Modi government for its foreign and economic policies. “Modi government has mismanaged Jammu and Kashmir like never before, the atmosphere is deteriorating day in and day out, its obvious from the fact that our borders are insecure, be it cross border terror or internal,” the former PM said.