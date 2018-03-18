RJD leader misbehaving with dance performer: See viral video

In a fresh embarrassment to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a video of party leader Arun Dadpuri dancing with a female dancer and throwing away bundles of cash has gone viral.

See Video:

Apart from dancing, RJD leader was also seen making indecent and obscene gestures in the video. According to reports, this video was shot on 10th March at a wedding reception in Gaya.

After the video went viral, Rashtriya Janata Dal clearly said they will inquire into it and if found genuine, the party will take action against the leader.

