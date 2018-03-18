SHOCKING! Accident kills 3 AIIMS doctors on spot

Speeding kills. This is one of the rules to be followed and kept in mind while driving your vehicle. But it is also one that most of us tend to disobey.

Three AIIMS doctors, two of them women, passed away on Sunday and four others were injured in an accident on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura, police said.

A team of seven doctors from AIIMS was traveling to Agra from Delhi in an SUV which rammed into a canter around 2.30 a.m., they said. While three doctors died on the spot, the four others were rushed to a private hospital here. They were then referred to the AIIMS trauma center, SP (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said.

The speeding SUV rammed the canter and partially entered into it, he said, adding three of them succumbed to injuries on the accident spot, while four injured doctors were rushed to a nearby private hospital for first aid.

The deceased have been identified as doctors Dr. Yashprit (25) and Dr. Hembala (about 25), and Dr. Harshad (35).

According to Mr. Shukla, Dr. Jitendra, Dr. Mahesh, Dr. Abhinav and Dr. Catherine were later rushed to the AIIMS. The SP said immediate help was provided as the information reached the police through the emergency number, 100.

The canter driver abandoned his vehicle and fled, the police officer said.