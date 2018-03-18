Smriti Irani hits back at Rahul Gandhi over ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’

Following Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s attack against the Narendra Modi government over the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, Union Minister Smriti Irani has come up with a counter attack. The minister questioned the Congress chief’s love towards the nation.

Earlier, Mr Gandhi had claimed that the GST introduced by the central government has destroyed the nation’s economy by citing a report from World Bank. However, Mrs Irani quickly to responded to Gandhi’s tweet by stating that the Congress president had “selectively quoted” the World Bank report to “berate India’s progress’. She even went to the extent of saying that Gandhi’s “hatred for India is astonishing. “

The minister also added, “When World Bank hailed India’s rise in Ease of Doing Business rankings, he rubbished the report. Now selectively quotes WB report to berate India’s progress!”