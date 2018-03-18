Super singer of Bollywood is now enjoying motherhood

The versatile singer Sunidhi Chauhan is quite the workaholic, but now she is slowing down a little, to enjoy motherhood.

“It’s too soon to say how motherhood is treating me,” she smiles. “It’s just the beginning and we’re trying to identify each other. I feel like I’m on another planet right now. It’s a beautiful feeling that I cannot explain.”

However, Sunidhi can’t completely let go and is already considering offers. “I plan to go slow for about six months. But work has begun and I could not resist. I will let my baby understand the kind of mother he has. He has to get used to the fact that he will have to travel a lot, and listen to songs…he will get used to it,” she smiles.

Sunidhi and Hitesh Sonik’s son was born on New Year’s day this year in Mumbai. The singer worked throughout her pregnancy and even turned judge for Amazon Prime’s music competition show, The Remix. And Sunidhi is all for going the digital way.

“I’m looking at digital platforms as a mode of great exposure. The youth will connect with it even more,” she says, adding that she’s still a little on the fence about remixes. “I believe in original music, but if a remix is tastefully done, the song sounds good.”

Early on in her career, Sunidhi had been typecast for singing “item numbers” and hit songs like Sheila Ki Jawaani, Beedi Jalaile, and Dhoom Machale, but she doesn’t care much for what people have to say.

“Call it item songs or whatever else, I am what I am because of these songs,” she shoots back. “However, over the years, things have changed for me. I have sung all kinds of songs. I am glad I didn’t play it safe. I sang a lot of risky songs, and I’m very proud of that. I won’t complain. I’ve got more than I’ve asked for.”