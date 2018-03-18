The rent amount for Virat Anushka’s new home will make you stunned

You will be definitely shocked to know this….,

According to reports, Virat and Anushka will be soon shifting to their new ‘love nest’ in Worli, Mumbai. However, it is only a temporary arrangement and the duo will stay there for about 24 months.

Virat has bought a flat in Raheja Legends apartment on the 40th floor. The palatial flat is about 2675 sq ft for which the duo will be spending a whopping Rs 15 lakh as monthly rent. The buzz has it that the Indian cricket captain has paid Rs 1.50 crore as a deposit for the property and around Rs 1.01 for registration agreement.

Worli is one of the most sought-after residential locations in Mumbai and the Indian skipper doesn’t want to move out of the area.

Meanwhile, reports have it that Virat had purchased a plush flat in the same Worli area way back in 2016. Virushka’s den at Omkar 1973 projects is on the 35th floor. The cricketer had purchased the luxurious apartment of about 7171 sq ft with an awesome sea-view apartment which costs a whopping Rs 34 crore.

It is a 5 BHK luxury pad which is well equipped with almost all the essentials and comes with a huge sky terrace, jacuzzi, and a pool deck to name a few. Also, for fitness freaks like Virat-Anushka, jogging or morning walks on the way inside the complex can be a boon.

