theatres-offers-free-tickets-for-this-reason

Due to the Indefinite strike by Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council, some of the theatres which have withdrawn their support to TFPC’s strike are re-releasing the old superhits while many multiplexes continue to have the release of other language movies

Chennai has been reported now that the theatre is screening movies for free. The theatre which is carrying the capacity of two screens are now screening Hollywood movies Jumanji, Spiderman Homecoming and Jungle book are charging the 3D equipment(glass) only and the movie ticket is absolutely free.

