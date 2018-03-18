These photos will prove the real relation between Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi and Akshat Ranjan

These photos will prove the real relation between Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi and Akshat Rajan

Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi turned 21 on 6th March. Janhvi first celebrated her birthday at an old age home, then she celebrated it at her home with Kapoor sisters and father Boney Kapoor.

On the birthday occasion of Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Akshat Rajan posted a lovely picture and captioned it, ‘ Happy Birthday’. But Janhvi responded to the post by commenting ‘ ILY ( I LOVE YOU)’.

Akshat has often been spotted with Janhvi Kapoor and his family. He has been by Janhvi’s side since the Sridevi’s unfortunate demise news broke. Akshat even posted a picture with Sridevi and captioned it, a legacy of love and laughter.

On the work front, Janhvi has resumed her work for upcoming film Dhadak which also stars Ishaan Khatter and is slated for July 2018 release.

