This Bollywood Beauty is a big fan of Modiji

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday said that she is a nationalist and felt that her own progress as an individual is linked to the country’s growth.

The Simran actor said she does not believe in religion and has come to the conclusion that her only identity is that she is an Indian.

“As a youth, I want to see growth in my life. I have come to this conclusion that if India does not grow then I won’t grow. I am an Indian and born an Indian. I have no other identity,” Kangana said.

The actor confessed that she is a “fan” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that woman in the country need to have right role models.

“I am a big Modi fan because of his success story. As a young woman, I do believe that we need to have right role models. I mean the graph and the ambition of an ordinary man and whenever we have a PM who is a chaiwala, then I always say that it is not his victory but it is the victory of our democracy. I feel he is the right role model,” he said.

Kangana also weighed on about the controversy surrounding the Pakistani artists working in India and said the artistic world is different from physical world.

