Turkish-backed up rebels seized Afrin City

The center of Afrin city in northern Syria seized by rebels has recovered by Turkish led forces. The list of the success of Turkish, recover of Afrin city, adds to their list. “Units of the Free Syrian Army, which are backed by Turkish armed forces, took control of the Centre of Afrin this morning at 8:30 am (0530 GMT),” said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has vowed to oust Kurdish militia from areas along the Turkish border.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor of the country’s war, said Turkish-led forces had made a lighting advance inside Afrin, taking control of half the Kurdish-majority city.

More than 280 civilians have been killed since the campaign began. Ankara has denied the reports, including of Friday’s hospital strike, and stated that take care will be given to avoid the causalities. More than 1,500 Kurdish fighters lost their lives since the beginning of the offensive, air strikes and artillery firing caused for the majority of lives.

More than 400 pro-Ankara rebels have been killed since January 20 and 46 Turkish soldiers have lost their lives during the attack with rebels.

United States-backed alliance has successfully wiped out the Islamic State jihadist group from large parts of Syria successfully. The civil war entered to the eighth year this week with heavy attack among the forces around Afrin and in the rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta, near Damascus.

Forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad launched a ferocious assault last month to retake Eastern Ghouta; around 1,400 civilians have been lost their lives in bombardment and clashes in Eastern Ghouta during the offensive. More than 50,000 people are reported to have fled the area in recent days.