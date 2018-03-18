Uber and Ola have threatened to go on an indefinite strike

Uber and Ola have forced and threatened tremendously to participate in an indefinite strike from the midnight of 18 March. Cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune where the strike is expected to flow.

“Ola and Uber had given big assurances to the drivers, but today they are unable to cover their costs. They have invested Rs5-7 lakh, and were expecting to make Rs1.5 lakh a month but are unable to even make half of this, owing to the mismanagement by these companies,” Sanjay Naik of Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena, who is organizing the strike, told.

Naik stated that these taxi-hiring companies are giving first priority to company-owned cars rather than driver-owned vehicles, results in low of profits in their business. 45,000 cabs all over the Mumbai city alone but due to the profit down in business there has been a fall of twenty percent of cabs have gone from the registered list.

“If our demands are not met, we will go on an indefinite strike,” he said, adding the drivers had approached MNS leader Raj Thackeray to intervene in the matter. Other unions of Ola and Uber are also in support of the strike, Naik said.

“The transport department should take strict action as these taxi-hailing companies are violating permit conditions, and also encroaching on the taxi-rickshaw business. It is good they are going on strike,” Al Quadros, general secretary, Mumbai Taximen’s Union said.