Will this wife be able to bring back her beloved husband?

Being deported from your place is something that all fear, be it your native place or the place that you have been living for years.

And those deported leave not just their jobs, dreams, and memories, but their family as well.

Sajida Khan, the wife of Pakistani national Siraj Khan who was deported to his home country from Mumbai after 23 years following court orders, has sought Indian government’s help.

Siraj, who was illegally staying in India since he was about 10 years, was deported to Pakistan on March 10.

Sajida, who got married to Siraj in Mumbai in 2005, urged the Indian government to grant him the Indian citizenship or allow the family to go to him. The couple has three children.

She said, “He (Siraj) came to India at the age of 10 years. We got married in 2005 and had been living here since then. He was deported on March 10. We want to live with him. We want that either he is granted Indian citizenship or we be sent to him. We are fighting this case.”

After a court ruled that Siraj was illegally living in India, a police team took him to the Attari border at Amritsar in Punjab, from where he was deported to Pakistan after the completion of all the formalities.