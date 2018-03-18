You Will Be Shocked To See The Transformation Of This Small Girl In ‘No Smoking’ Ad To Hot Actress

Celebrity kids become center of attraction (and discussion) everywhere they go, the courtesy for which goes to social media. Here we are going to talk about a cute little girl.

Remember the famous stop smoking commercial you watch in theaters just before the screening of a movie? The ad is backed by the commentary, “Khushi kaun nahin chahta hai….lekin kis keemath par…”

In theaters, the ad is dubbed in the dialect of the region where it’s screened. In Malayalam, it says, “Aaranu Santhosham aagrahikkathathu….”

So, you must be familiar with the cute little girl who appears in the ad. The innocent face of the little girl, who looks at her father helplessly when he smokes a cigarette in front of her and later hugs him when throws it away, is imprinted in the minds of every cinegoer.

But She is not a little girl anymore. She is She is Simran Natekar. While the ad is still being played at the multiplexes since years now, the cherub has grown up to become an exceptionally pretty young hot lady.

Simran has been currently roped in as the female lead in the Kannada film Kajal opposite Santhosh, who has earlier acted in movies including Ganapa and Kariya-2. Sumanth Kranthi is the director of the movie and Anekal Balaraj is the producer of Kajal.

Simran has at least 150 advertisements in her career, and the Smoking Kills advertisement came to her when she was just 7 years old.

She has acted in a major role in the TV serial Her Bandhan Saat Janmo Ka. Her first Bollywood role was in Yash Raj Films’ Daawat-e-Ishq. She even starred in Best of Luck Laalu as the female lead.

