Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Activists (MNS) who have dragged down Gujarati signboards at some commercial establishments in the district. The cadres of the Raj Thackeray-led party tore down and pulled down over 20 signboards on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in the district’s Vasai area late last night.

“Vasai and Thane district are in Maharashtra and not Gujarat, and we will not tolerate name boards in Gujarati anymore,” Jadhav, said. He asserted that their action against such signboards would continue. The Vasai police control room confirmed the incident but said no offense had been registered yet. The incident came two days after Raj Thackeray called for opposition unity and a “Modi-must Bharat” by 2019. The act has called upon the protest against Modi government who ruined the country into perishing and demolished the economic status to nothing but total loss.

“All opposition parties should come together to get rid of the BJP-led NDA government to ensure a “Modi-mukt Bharat,” he said while reminding the audience of the BJP’s “Congress-mukt Bharat” slogan.

In July last year, some workers of the MNS had protested against a jewelry shop in Dadar and a hotel in the Mahim area of Mumbai, asking them to remove the signboards in Gujarati, the police had then said. Following the protests, the two establishments removed the Gujarati signboards, they said. While the owners of the establishment did not lodge any complaint against the MNS cadres, seven of them were then arrested for “illegal gathering” in Mahim, the police had said.