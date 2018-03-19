Actress Ileana D’cruz about the greatness of Ajay Devgn who promised her a chocolate once for something

Ajay Devgn’s new movie Raid gets good reviews from Box Office . The film, which also stars Ileana D’ Cruz, is inspired by the real life IT raids that were conducted by Indian Revenue Services in the 1980’s.

Ajay and Ileana’s sizzling chemistry shatters again in Industry. This is the duo’s second collaboration after Baadshaho.

The stars are also good friends in real life. When asked what she likes most about Ajay, Ileana told , “I like the fact that he gives me my space as an actor, that’s very important for any co-star. Other co-stars don’t give you enough space. Also, he’s worked for quite a long time, but he never throws his opinions. He’ll give you advice if you asked for it. I haven’t felt uncomfortable, when working with him. We’ve been friends from day one, so we’re very comfortable with each other.”

Ajay felt rather humbled and answered, “You deserve a chocolate for this.”