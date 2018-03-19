Actress Kangana Ranaut about Indians feel ashamed of something which Americans proudly do

Do we give respect to our national anthem and flag? The more appropriate question is should we give respect to the anthem at the cinema halls?

Gorgeous Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut gives a befitting reply.

The actor recently attended a Rising India Summit where she spoke about this topic and also about the ban on Pakistani artists in India.

As reported by a leading news agency, Kangana Ranaut said, “The Americans stand for their national anthem. Why do we feel ashamed of standing? If you want to learn something from Americans then learn good things from them.”

“I don’t mind. But I am going to stand for my national anthem. Whenever there is something for my country, then I am going to side with my country, my soldiers, my army and I am a cool youngster if 21st century,” added the Queen actor.

She also said how she hears the youth in India complaining about the country. Ranaut said at the summit, “I meet people and it has become a cool thing to say bad things about your country…I hear the youths always complaining and whining that ‘the country does not have the infrastructure and it is so dirty’… This attitude is not okay. If the country is dirty, then are you the guests? Why don’t you clean it?”

About the ban on Pakistani artists in India, Kangana Ranaut said, “Artistic realm is different from the physical realm. When you are talking about physical boundaries and you are talking about borders, why be esoteric. You should know about a place where people are losing lives.”

She further stated, “At the time of ban on Pakistani artists, the country is vulnerable where people are struggling and trying to cope with emotions. The common sentiment is ‘Humko kya Lena dena, hum toh artist hai’ (What does it matter to us, we are artists). This is not going to work. Above everything, you are Indians as well, and when you are talking about boundaries, you can’t go into the esoteric world and say ‘I am an artist’.”

