This Is What Shreya Sharan Replied When Asked About Her Marriage Rumours

The past few days have seen reports claiming that actress Shriya Saran tied the knot with her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in Mumbai on March 12

The latest buzz is that Shriya’s marriage took place at her house and no one was invited to the ceremony. “Only family members and some close friends attended it,” says a report.

Even the friends and acquaintances of the actress in Tollywood were not aware of the marriage.

The 35-year-old actress has been dating Andrei, a national-level tennis player, and businessman for quite some time now. He owns a restaurant business in Moscow. When questioned on the matter, Shriya neither confirmed nor denied the news. “I don’t want to comment on it!” she said and hung up.

Shriya is a popular actress in the South Indian industry, especially in Telugu films where she has played some noteworthy roles. Her last Telugu film, Paisa Vasool opposite Balakrishna, released in September last year. The actress has now committed to another Telugu project opposite Venkatesh. “She allotted her dates to this Telugu film from March 25 onwards,” says a source. The shooting will start in Visakhapatnam.

