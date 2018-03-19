Aishwarya Rai reveals about the changes in her after marriage

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reveals about her life after her marriage. She said that something has changed.

Before her marriage, she was a private person who never mingled with industry companions. She used to shoot and head back to her home.

When asked about how she handles her popularity, Aishwarya revealed that she didn’t focus on that and tried to stay normal. She is always surrounded by cameras and crowd, but she takes it normally and that’s how she balances and continue to do the job on hand.

She further added that she could write an entire book on coordinating her timetables with Junior Bachchan.

In April, they will complete 11 years of togetherness. She said she is appreciative for all that she has in her life at present.

Aishwarya will next be seen in ‘Fanne Khan’ featuring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles. She was last seen in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’

