All parties should unite for ‘Modi Mukta Bharat’ : Raj Thackeray

All political parties should unite to make Modi-mukt Bharat a reality, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Sunday at a rally in Shivaji Park on occasion of Gudi Padwa, which is the new year of Maharashtrains.

He also urged all political parties to set aside their differences to make anti-Modi a common cause for what he described as the larger welfare of people of Maharashtra and India. Thackeray’s address was a concerted attempt to revive the sagging organisation which faced a complete rout in 2014 elections. He pledged to hold this public rally annually.

“Today, we have to gear up for the third independence. All political parties should unite to make Modi-mukt Bharat a reality,” he said. He said the anger against the Modi government stemmed from his betrayal of people who had overwhelmingly reposed faith in his leadership in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

He accused the current ruling BJP of plotting designs to trigger Hindu-versus-Muslim riots in the name of the Ram temple to consolidate political one-upmanship. “I suspect there is a larger design being worked to trigger Hindu and Muslim riots on the Ram temple agenda,” he said. They have started the process by bringing the temple agenda to the centre stage and in the Supreme Court, he said.