Amitabh Bachchan expresses his anger for the copyright law by which he loses rights to Father’s works

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan is extremely angry over the way copyright laws work in India, especially because it affects his ownership of his dad and famous poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s works.

Amitabh Bachchan has publicly opened up against the 60 years copyright rule. The superstar has rubbished the copyright rule on his blog.

Pouring out his heart on his blog, Bachchan wrote, “copyright .. !! written copyright and whatever else in the realm, live 60 years after the passing with the elements of them that be the rightful uttradhikari.. really ..? so who designed 60 years? why 60 why not 61 , or why not perpetuity !! inheritors that come as natural heirs be natural right holders of creative copyright .. right .. but after 60 years its natural inheritors, after the passing, the heirs become the public at large .. ehh ..?who did this intellectual legality .. at what context.”

The actor added, “Why was not William ‘Bill’ Shakespeare made aware of copyright ; why not Mr. Beethoven or Messrs Chopin and Tchaikovsky, or closer home Gurudev Rabindra Nath Tagore ‘Thakur’ .. had they known or made to know, they may never have wished for any other, but their progeny of generations to come … and because no record has been kept of such .. there is a LOSS OF OPPORTUNITY for them that were rightful heirs of them .. !! I fight for it.”

Harivansh Rai Bachchan, who went to the Cambridge University, wrote several poems, including the famous collection – Madhushala. He is also acknowledged for his Hindi translations of Shakespeare’s Othello, Macbeth, and the Bhagavad Gita. His last poem was ‘Ek November 1984’, which he wrote on Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984.