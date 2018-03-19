BJP ready to place the best in Andhra Pradesh

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders on Saturday made a meet with Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah with other senior party leaders, including Ram Madhav, the National General Secretary of the BJP, after the decision made on Friday to quit the party. Ram Madhav, after the meeting, expressed that the party is ready to roll more than special status for Andhra Pradesh.

The resolution will be flag off stating their stand on the issue raised by the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu. “We will pass a resolution in which we will explain to the people of Andhra Pradesh our stand on the issue said by Andhra Cm. We’re as much committed to the people as him,” Madhav said. “We have done so much in the past four years,” he added to his previous statement.

“We will explain to the people of Andhra Pradesh the things we have done for them in the past four years and the things we will do. We are ready to do more than special status,” he said after the meeting between the Andhra leaders and BJP leaders. When asked about the TDP’s status to join the NDA alliance, Madhav said, “You will have to ask the TDP.”

The TDP on Friday cut-off every ties to avoid any more tight knots with NDA and prepared a no-confidence motion against the Modi government over its disagree to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh, a move that may herald a new political alignment before the next year Lok Sabha polls. The TDP with 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha, the strongest second ally after the Shiv Sena (18), announced the decision to keep- out from the NDA after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held a politburo meeting through teleconferencing with his MPs in Delhi.

The Modi government expressed the power of numbers that available in parliament to defeat the motion game. Without the refuse allies’ numbers BJP have the support of 315 members in a House with an effective strength of 538. On its own, the BJP has 274 members, majority from the whole.