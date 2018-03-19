Bollywood Celebrities and Mobile Phone Brands they Sponsor

Many of the smartphone makers also partner with the celebrities from various fields in order to garner maximum attention and increase their reach.

Here is a lsit of smartphone companies and their brand ambassadors.

Aamir Khan: Vivo

Vivo has now signed the Perfectionist Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador for India. Aamir has been signed for future brand and product communication initiatives of Vivo India, the company said in a statement. He will also soon start shooting new TV commercials for the upcoming Vivo products.

Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin: Oppo

Oppo is an official partner of BCCI and the company come up with new campaigns with Indian cricketers. The company has now signed Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin for the launch of its next generation flagship smartphone Oppo F7. The company will also be launching its Oppo F7 Youth edition with the same cricketers.

Amitabh Bachchan: OnePlus

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has partnered with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan to endorse its products. The company also launched a OnePlus 5 contest with the celebrity and gave price money and a OnePlus 5 to the winner.

Katrina Kaif: Xiaomi Y Series

Xiaomi marked its entry into the selfie smartphone segment with the launch of its Y series of smartphones. At the same time the company also signed up Katrina Kaif as the product ambassador for the Xiaomi Y series of smartphone.

Panasonic: Varun Dhawan and Tapsee Pannu

Panasonic India signed up Varun Dhawan and Tapsee Pannu as the brand ambassadors for its complete range of smartphones. The company launched a new campaign titled ‘SO MUCH TO DO’ for its Eluga series of smartphone which features both the Bollywood actors.

Oppo: Deepika Padukone and Sidharth Malhotra

Oppo has signed up Deepika Padukone and Sidharth Malhotra as their brand ambassadors. Both the celebrities can be seen in the TV commercial of the company’s flagship smartphone Oppo F5. Recently, Oppo also launched the Sidharth Sharma Limited Edition for Oppo F5.

Gionee: Alia Bhatt

Gionee launched its A series smartphone last year and with that it signed Alia Bhatt for the endorsement of its smartphones. The company also launched the Welcome to Selfiestan campaign at the same time.

Honor: Saina Nehwal

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has signed up Badminton player Saina Nehwal as its brand ambassador.