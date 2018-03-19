Bollywood Couple Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh’s wedding look went viral on social media

Actress Deepika Padukone and actor Ranveer Singh are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. After Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the wedding rumours of DeepVeer are also doing the rounds. Well, cinema lovers are eagerly waiting to see their favorite star getting hitched soon.

There are a lot of rumors but there is no official confirmation.

Here is a photo first wedding look of Deepika and Ranveer. But the picture you’re seeing is a photoshop wonder. Well, guess nobody can stop fans’ imagination from going wild. So somebody decided to photoshop the Padmaavat stars, or rather pique our excitement for the wedding.

My crazy? edit.. A post shared by ?Sid? (@sids_gallery) on Feb 1, 2018 at 12:07am PST

